"They think they have people surrounding Trump... They believe that Kushner is working with them and that Kushner will save them from David Friedman. No- Kushner will save first of all the king of Saudi, save the business of his family first of all. We are talking about rookies in politics. Netanyahu can turn them on his finger."

"We know that Friedman is very much pro annexation. He is representing the Israeli right wing. He is not an ambassador, he is an Israeli politician with a title. [Obama's ambassador to Israel] Danny Shapiro — you know how often he was sitting with four eyes with his president, once, twice? You know how many times Mr. Friedman sits in four eyes with Trump? More than his assistants. He's his adviser, he's not an ambassador. His influence is much greater than other people."

"We are losing the support of the liberal sector of the Jews in the States, we are losing the Democrats...



"We are talking about ... a deep change in the status quo, a deep change of Israeli position in the world, a deep change after the election in the States towards Israel. We are losing the Democrats, we are losing the bipartisan that is so important to Israeli defense, to Israeli existence. We are losing the normal American."

"I don't believe it will be peaceful because the anger among the Palestinians is waiting only for only a small match to kindle it. The tension on the streets, you can see the petroleum smell, that everything will blow up in a minute. They understand this is the end of the story of the two state solution. They understand it. Everybody understands it...



"That we will get through it quietly, there is no chance."

"We always build on the passiveness of the Palestinians that get tired of the riots. But it's not true. There is a new generation... they are different from their parents, they are much more active and militant than their parents."

Israeli annexation of the West Bank is already underway. International pressure is having little effect.David Friedman has a step on Jared Kushner in the Oval Office, and Friedman is a rightwing Israeli politician not an ambassador. Netanyahu's partners who think they can stop it are political rookies.of Ynet speaking in a webinar to the pro-Israel organization the Israel Policy Forum two days ago. Let's go through his points (though I must establish that the whole purpose of the talk was to describe the effect of annexation on Israel's security, with scarcely a word about Palestinian human rights. The Israel lobby doesn't care about Palestinians, even as the talk begins with a prayer for racial justice in the U.S.).1.Fishman says. Annexation isn't happening in July, it's happening now. This is why so many foreign ministers are reaching out. "It is not a matter of theory any more." Netanyahu "climbed to the top of the mountain," and it is very difficult for him to climb down.and Fishman echoed the Palestinian view that"The Palestinians truly believe that we are in the middle of this [annexation] process."2. Netanyahu's political partnersbut they are deluded.by talking to Jordan and the Palestinians and the United States.Gantz and Ashkenazi are military professionals who never studied ideology or politics or policy making and they are hopelessly outmatched.3.the ambassador and settler champion has the greatest influence in Washington, according to rumors, Fishman said.4.Germany and France are trying to warn Israel, but Netanyahu is brushing that off. "We are not taking them seriously and we will pay for it."Netanyahu has "shaken two anchors" of Israeli security, the peace with Jordan and political support in the U.S. Fishman said:Fishman said. "He needs to raise his voice and to say clear and loud, that there will be a price for annexation."5.It is a "mystery" whether it is 30 percent of the West Bank in the Trump plan, or "just" major settlement blocs, Netanyahu is not showing his cards.The areas mentioned for annexation include a lot of private Palestinian land that Israel is "going to confiscate."6.Not to mention further economic problems on the West Bank. Annexation will strangle business in the West Bank and spur a crisis that will fuel militant response in the streets.7."If there will be an annexation it will be for life." A future Knesset would need 80 seats to overturn annexation, and that will never happen.8., and believe in the idea of managed conflict.Further evidence that Israel is moving ahead with annexation comes from the report thatsurely out of fear of what many warn will be the loss of the Democratic Party's blind support for Israel if annexation goes through.And Evan Gottesman of Israel Policy Forum says that Netanyahu For instance, he is assuring rightwing settlers who oppose annexation as a step toward creating a small Palestinian state, that the state in the Trump plan is not a real state, so don't worry.Bibi [Netanyahu] is continuing to try to sell the Trump plan on the settlement movement's unconvinced leaders. During a meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin reminded settler officials that the American proposal does not require a construction freeze in the settlements. The prime minister, who seems to understand the Trump plan better than his counterparts in the White House do, evenWhat the Trump administration calls a state, Netanyahu pointed out, hardly merits the label, given its lack of control over its own borders, among other reasons (contradicting his own government's messaging to Americans, including Democratic lawmakers).