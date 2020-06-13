© AP/Mike Corder
International Criminal Court
Britain said on Saturday the International Criminal Court should be able to work independently, without fear of sanction, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump approved economic and travel sanctions against some of its employees.
"The UK strongly supports the International Criminal Court in tackling impunity for the worst international crimes,"
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
"We will continue to support positive reform of the court, so that it operates as effectively as possibly. ICC officials should be able to carry out their work independently and impartially, and without fear of sanction."
The U.S. sanctions approved by Trump target ICC employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
Comment:
Meanwhile, this
should say everything that needs to be said about the issue:
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said thanked President Donald Trump and his administration for sanctioning the International Criminal Court. "I would like to thank the president for his leadership in sanctioning the corrupt and biased international court obsessed with a witch hunt against Israel and the United States."
From one war criminal to another.
Meanwhile, this is the ICC's response
to Trumps threats:
The International Criminal Court ("ICC" or "the Court") expresses profound regret at the announcement of further threats and coercive actions, including financial measures, against the Court and its officials, made earlier today by the Government of the United States.
The ICC stands firmly by its staff and officials and remains unwavering in its commitment to discharging, independently and impartially, the mandate bestowed upon it by the Rome Statute and the States that are party to it.
These are the latest in a series of unprecedented attacks on the ICC, an independent international judicial institution, as well as on the Rome Statute system of international criminal justice, which reflects the commitment and cooperation of the ICC's 123 States Parties, representing all regions of the world.
These attacks constitute an escalation and an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court's judicial proceedings. They are announced with the declared aim of influencing the actions of ICC officials in the context of the Court's independent and objective investigations and impartial judicial proceedings.
An attack on the ICC also represents an attack against the interests of victims of atrocity crimes, for many of whom the Court represents the last hope for justice.
As it continues to meet its mandated responsibilities, the Court relies on the staunch support and cooperation of its States Parties. The Court wishes to recall, in this context, yesterday's joint statement from the ten ICC States Parties members of the UN Security Council, reconfirming their "unwavering support for the Court as an independent and impartial judicial institution," as well as the press statement issued earlier today by the President of the Assembly of States Parties.
