Aerospace DAILY has learned.The missile is believed to have inadvertently separated from a B-52 carrier aircraft during a captive-carry flight test, according to sources familiar with the evaluation. The cause of the mishap, which is thought to have involved an aircraft from the 419th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards AFB, California, is under investigation.The Air Force referred questions about the incident to DARPA, but the agency declined to provide any details. "Details of those flight demonstrations are classified," a DARPA spokesman said.Aerospace DAILY understandsThe description could suggest the payload inadvertently detached from the B-52 in flight, rather than during ground tests or on the runway.The mishap adds to the mysteries shrouding the status of the HAWC program, which is already several months behind an original schedule that called for a first flight in 2019.having rejected an alternative design submitted by Raytheon. However,As of June 2019, Lockheed and Raytheon executives were optimistic that captive-carry and free-flight tests for both HAWC concepts would occur by the end of 2019, but the end of the year passed with no report of either milestone being passed.The Air Force also is working with DARPA on tests of anand in parallel is testing a prototype of another boosted glide vehicle: theThe initial captive-carry flight test of the AGM-183A was conducted by a 419th Flight Test Squadron B-52 in June 2019 but no further updates on test progress have emerged since.Although the Air Force has focused initial development efforts on boosted hypersonic weapons, the service is looking to extend its interest in air-breathing systems beyond HAWC. In late April, the Air Force launched a market research study for a hypersonic cruise missile, signaling interest in an operational follow-on to a scramjet-powered weapon program.