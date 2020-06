© AFP / Stephen Maturen

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

As the massive anti-police-brutality protests sweeping the US are diverted into calls to "defund the police" and to replace them with community-based enforcers, Americans would be wise to keep an eye on "who benefits."Most people concerned with the police brutality problem would support demilitarizing the cops, retraining them, even holding them accountable to the many laws already on the books. Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd, had already racked up a number of brutality complaints and been involved in several shootings.But, if nothing else, the George Floyd killing has reminded Americans that we don't have a functioning system. US police kill an average of 1,000 civilians every year, with just one percent of those killings leading to an indictment - never mind a conviction. Cops typically receive many more hours of training in target practice than in conflict de-escalation.So why has the conversation been wrenched to the extreme of "defund the police"?Even if it doesn't catapult the US into a privatized dystopia in which the billionaire class is protected by Blackwater mercenaries equipped with the best facial recognition-enhanced "precrime" surveillance tech money can buy - and that's a big 'if,' given how many pieces of such future are already in place - scrapping the police without dramatically overhauling the political system that produced its worse abuses guarantees that whatever arises to fill the role of "law enforcement" will be just as oppressive - if not more so - than today's bumper crop of "bad apples.""Community policing" appears at first glance far superior to the current model. Officers who live in the communities they serve are less likely to mistreat their charges, more personally invested in neighborhood quality of life, and so on. Properly done, community policing results in a drop in crime and declining prison populations. What's a corrupt politician with extensive investments in private prisons and mercenary firms to do, especially if his constituents are no longer fighting each other and instead comparing notes regarding how best to depose him on election day?Just as Democrats donning traditional African Kente cloths and getting down on one knee to shill for the usual incremental (read: useless) legislative solutions prioritize performative virtue over substantive change, cries to "defund the police" advocate a flashy superficial fix while the same hands keep their grip on the reins of power. That this rallying cry should be suddenly ubiquitous, surfacing all at once on the lips of celebrities as well as on thousands of screen-printed face masks worn by demonstrators, proves there is big money backing it.