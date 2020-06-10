© Spot News



Thunderstorms roared all weekend in South China, and one woman was unfortunately struck by lightning in her Shenzhen home.The incident occurred on Saturday, June 6 around 4.30pm while the victim's daughter was home.Dr. Huang from the Plastic and Burn Surgery Department of the hospital said, "The patient was, in fact, burnt by fire, and almost 40% of the patient's limbs and face have second to third-degree burn injuries," reports Shenzhen Daily. He also suspects the burns were caused by ball lightning, which occurs after lightning. Scientist John Lowke theorizes that ball lightning can pass through glass when "leftover ions (electric energy), which are very dense, are swept to the ground following a lightning strike."The patient is reportedly recovering well and in stable condition. However, close observation will be conducted as the lightning strike might have delayed effects. If the family later agrees to a skin graft for the patient, the costs could be as high as RMB100,000.According to China International Lightning Protection Forum, around 3,000-4,000 deaths are caused annually by lightning in the country.In China, lightning strikes are most likely to occur between June and August, with incidents occurring most often between 3-5pm. When indoors during a thunderstorm, please remember to close all doors and windows and stay away from any electrical devices.