Russia's coldest region harvests first berries and mushrooms weeks ahead of schedule.All four Red Book orchids are blooming in the south of Krasnoyarsk region -An angler in the Altai region films clouds of thousands of mosquitos swarming around his fishing boat.He laughs and swears in disbelief as this is the first time in his life that he sees so many blood-thirsty insects.Residents of Novosibirsk region, also Western Siberia, share pictures of first appetising-looking strawberries, Brown cap boletus, Boletus and Suillus mushrooms.Captions to their pictures in social media are strikingly similar: 'This is the first time in my life that I harvest strawberries and gather mushrooms so early!''This spring the nature at the Taymyr Peninsula broke all climate records and really surprised old-timers', wrote geographer Vasily Sarana, researcher at the scientific team of the Putoransky Nature Reserve.'Snow at the spurs of the Putorana mountains melted long ago, unusually for this time of year. There is not a snowflake left in the tundra, so white hares are hopping about the bushes looking clearly bewildered. They were obviously not ready for such an early spring - just like the rest of our nature.