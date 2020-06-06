© ANDERS BJORDAL/NVE



With a small portion of Norway's coastal range slipping into the sea, it does fit perfectly the time line intensification of our four gas giants forming a square in one quadrant of our solar system not seen since 79A.D during an intensifying Grand Solar Minimum.My question: Does this signal the beginning of more intense global liquefaction events? Let me know what you think about the information presented, does it show a trend?