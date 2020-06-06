A 12-year-old boy was killed and another injured on Saturday after being attacked by a pack of more than 12 stray dogs in Muzaffarabad.The boys were shepherding their goats when the dogs pounced on them near a poultry farm on Dera Ghazi Khan Road.One child, Muhammad Irfan, died by the time a rescue team arrived while the other, Muhammad Akbar, was admitted to DHQ Hospital in critical condition.According to residents, the poultry farm's workers used to feed dead chickens to the dogs. They hadn't been feeding them lately due to the coronavirus lockdown and the residents believed that might be why the hungry pack might have attacked the boys.