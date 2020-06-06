the pre-monsoon period of the country.

Lightning strikes claimed 36 lives with some injured in different areas of Myanmar in the first five months of this year, an official from the Disaster Management Department said on Saturday.From January to May this year, 34 incidents of lightning strikes took place in the country's regions and states."Five people had been killed in a recent incident of lightning strikes in Myeik city of Tanintharyi region," said Phyu Lei Lei Tun, director of the department under the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement.According to a recent release by the ministry,and the central part of the country will suffer continuation of thundery activities in the following two days, according to a forecast issued by the Meteorology and Hydrology Department on Saturday, reports Xinhua.Isolated rain or thundershowers are forecast for Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Mandalay and neighbouring areas on Saturday, the department's daily forecast said.