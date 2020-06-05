Earth Changes
Severe hailstorm hits Tàrrega, Spain
Infotainment
YouTube
Wed, 03 Jun 2020 18:58 UTC
YouTube
Wed, 03 Jun 2020 18:58 UTC
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Severe flooding strikes Prochladny, Russia
- Eyewitnesses film large tornado in Kherson region of Ukraine
- Hydrogen ice? Unheard-of composition could explain 'Oumuamua's weirdness
- Severe flooding hits Managua, Nicaragua
- D.C. Mayor Bowser has 'Black Lives Matter' painted on street leading to White House
- Severe hailstorm hits Tàrrega, Spain
- Discovery of ancient super-eruptions indicates the Yellowstone hotspot may be waning says new study
- Comedy: CDC warns that George Floyd protests will be Covid-19 'seeding event'
- Man killed while attempting to blow up ATM during Philadelphia protests
- Iranian cargo ship sinks in Iraqi territorial waters, casualties reported
- Greenland Ice Sheet growing at record levels
- "Beyond reform": Minneapolis City Council considers disbanding its police
- 'It's Ruptly, I'm not tweeting it': Yahoo WH correspondent ridiculed for not sharing LIVESTREAM from protest because it's RUSSIAN
- Major fuel spill in Russia's far north becomes federal-level emergency
- Air defense systems repelling 'Israeli agression' in Hama province - Syrian state media
- Trump says US 'largely through horrible pandemic'
- Symbolism: Lightning strikes the Washington Monument
- Greek defence minister warns Athens prepared for conflict with 'aggressive' Turkey
- Iraq-US talks will fail if they do not include withdrawal of troops - Iraqi politician
- Coronavirus infections in England and Wales hit peak days before lockdown, study finds
- D.C. Mayor Bowser has 'Black Lives Matter' painted on street leading to White House
- Air defense systems repelling 'Israeli agression' in Hama province - Syrian state media
- Trump says US 'largely through horrible pandemic'
- Greek defence minister warns Athens prepared for conflict with 'aggressive' Turkey
- Iraq-US talks will fail if they do not include withdrawal of troops - Iraqi politician
- Canada's appalling record on Israel should disqualify it from a Security Council seat
- Juan who? France denies harbouring Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido in Caracas embassy
- Ukrainian court rules force can be used to bring ex-president in for questioning
- Rod Rosenstein's admission exposed heinous plot against Trump
- This Color Revolution is a DNC coup against constitutional government
- In appellate brief, DOJ unloads on behavior of rogue judge in Flynn case
- Media Priorities: Trump, Putin and the bias before our eyes
- MI6 may become the CIA's proxy in keeping Europe removed from Russia
- Best of the Web: Defying Trump: Defense Secretary Esper doesn't support invoking Insurrection Act - US military will NOT be deployed to stop rioting
- Reported: US nuclear secrets pilfered from missile contractor. Blame goes to Russian hackers...again
- McEnany pummels Jim Acosta with facts regarding the right police have to defend themselves
- Best of the Web: Putsch Imminent? Swamp Creature General Mattis Denounces Trump as 'Divider', 'Threat to US Constitution'
- UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet condemns 'structural racism' in the USA
- Keiser Report: US economy died in 2008, Fed to print dollars...trillions of them!
- Former MI6 boss says coronavirus began 'as an accident' in Chinese lab
- Comedy: CDC warns that George Floyd protests will be Covid-19 'seeding event'
- Man killed while attempting to blow up ATM during Philadelphia protests
- Iranian cargo ship sinks in Iraqi territorial waters, casualties reported
- "Beyond reform": Minneapolis City Council considers disbanding its police
- 'It's Ruptly, I'm not tweeting it': Yahoo WH correspondent ridiculed for not sharing LIVESTREAM from protest because it's RUSSIAN
- Major fuel spill in Russia's far north becomes federal-level emergency
- 1 officer stabbed in neck, 2 others shot in Brooklyn; all expected to survive
- Best of the Web: Time to relocate! Minneapolis City Council members pledge to 'dismantle' police department
- Your lying eyes: Governor Cuomo denies NYPD brutalized peaceful protesters despite mountain of video evidence
- UK police planning their own contact tracing system over concerns about government's version
- Amazon backs down after many, including Elon Musk, slam it for censorship of book questioning Covid-19 threat
- Best of the Web: Israeli forces trained Minneapolis cops in brutal 'restraint techniques' at US conference
- Virginia governor to announce removal of statue of Gen. Robert E Lee to appease activists
- Movement to defund police gains 'unprecedented' support across US
- Are protesters now essential workers?
- Conservative writer, Andy Ngo, sues Portland antifa group for $900k, claims 'campaign of intimidation and terror'
- The chaos spreads: Anger rising in Mexico over alleged police brutality death
- Best of the Web: Medical martial law: Liberalism's final capitulation
- Remember the Yellow Vests? Now, Italy is seeing an 'Orange Vests' movement that calls into question the coronavirus pandemic
- Best of the Web: Lancet, New England Journal retract Covid-19 studies, including one that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn Arabi, the Unlimited Mercifier: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Best of the Web: To understand Iran's 150-year fight, follow the trail of blood and oil
- Aguada Fenix: Major discovery of oldest and largest ceremonial structure in Mexico
- Evidence for oldest prehistoric textiles in Scotland discovered in Orkney
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Rethinking Easter Island's historic collapse
- Rare Roman board game found in high status cremation pit in Norway
- Cannabis and Frankincenses found at 2,700 year old Judahite shrine of Biblical Arad
- Insight into first cities & origin of agriculture revealed through genetic analysis
- Hunt for remains of 16th century Irish rebel lord in Spain unearths several skeletons
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Exploring Flatland: A Romance of Hyperdimensional Space
- Canaanite DNA shows waves of migration from Caucasus Mountains, lives on in modern Arabs and Jews
- Ancient accounts of 'Death from Above'
- How the British Empire created and then killed George Orwell
- Pristine, ancient Roman mosaic floor unearthed beneath Italian vineyard
- A look at the dirty history of soap
- Ancient genomes reveal 7,000 years of demographic history in France
- Drones cast new light on mystery of Nazca Lines Archaeology
- Bones of 60 mammoths found near human-built traps in Mexico
- Hydrogen ice? Unheard-of composition could explain 'Oumuamua's weirdness
- Discovery of ancient super-eruptions indicates the Yellowstone hotspot may be waning says new study
- Coronavirus infections in England and Wales hit peak days before lockdown, study finds
- Astronomers say ancient explosion at Milky Way's centre 'lit up' gases in satellite galaxies
- Researchers create synthetic red blood cells that mimic natural ones, and have new abilities
- Terrestrial gamma-ray flash and ionospheric ultraviolet emissions powered by lightning
- Tiny human livers grown in lab have been successfully transplanted into rats
- Study: Children play little role in spreading coronavirus
- New Comet C/2020 K7 (PANSTARRS)
- Ancient Mars may have once had rings, then moons, then rings ...
- The invisible man? Scientists engineer human cells to become TRANSPARENT like squids
- Patterns found in spiral galaxies indicate universe could be far more orderly than previously believed
- Study suggests hundreds of land species near extinction
- Conventional theory of cosmic-ray origin and propagation challenged by new data
- Cleanest air on Earth identified in first-of-its-kind study by atmospheric scientists
- New gut-brain link: How gut mucus could help treat brain disorders
- Energy exchange between troposphere and ionosphere revealed in study
- Geysers may be signalling magma intrusion under Yellowstone
- New Zealand beaches turn BLOOD RED after millions of lobsters die en masse on the sand
- What caused Antarctic ice sheet's rapid retreat 12,000 years ago
- Severe flooding strikes Prochladny, Russia
- Eyewitnesses film large tornado in Kherson region of Ukraine
- Severe flooding hits Managua, Nicaragua
- Severe hailstorm hits Tàrrega, Spain
- Greenland Ice Sheet growing at record levels
- Symbolism: Lightning strikes the Washington Monument
- Black bear mauls pipeline contract worker near Prospect Creek, Alaska
- Hail causes extensive damage to fruit, agriculture crops in Jammu and Kashmir, India
- Eruption at Sakurajima volcano, Japan on June 4
- Eruption at Popocatepetl volcano, Mexico on June 4
- Lightning strikes kill at least 25 in a single day across Bangladesh
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Tick swarms, H.K money reset and seed shortages beginning
- Intense lightning storm recorded over Toronto, Canada
- Worst locust swarm in two decades moves on to devastate crops in South & Central Asia
- Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Mexico and could loop back toward the US Gulf Coast this weekend
- Flooding leaves 16 dead in Yemen
- June snowfall hits Labrador City, Newfoundland
- Rare derecho kills 3, cuts power to half a million people across Pennsylvania and New Jersey
- June snow in România - coldest 2nd day in the month since records began
- Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits eastern Indonesia
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Court overturns EPA approval of Bayer dicamba herbicide; says regulator "understated the risks"
- Member(s) of USDA committee blow whistle on serious flaws in dietary guidelines process
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- New Zealand man selling MMS bleach 'cure' for COVID-19 slammed by scientists
- COVID-19 vaccines: Continuing the long history of medical experimentation on children
- Bombshell study: Could half the uninfected population already be partially immune?
- First map of tumour microbiomes finds bacteria live in many cancers
- Best of the Web: Why is the World Health Organisation anti-meat?
- Flattening the curve or flattening freedom?
- He experienced a severe reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. He's still a believer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Brave New Normal: The Technocracy has Arrived
- Nutrition policy must be at the center of the conversation
- SCANDAL: UK scientists want to give coronavirus to healthy volunteers in vaccine hunt citing too few real cases
- Should you try intermittent fasting?
- Coronavirus fact-check #5: Infection-fatality ratio update
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy, assassinated 5 June 1968
Quote of the Day
He who allows oppression shares the crime.
- Desiderius Erasmus
Recent Comments
All lives matter or no lives matter. Which is it?
Start by disbanding the US government which is irredemably beyond reform. Break up the US into 6-8 reasonably-sized independent countries and...
NEVER wear open toed sandals nor short pants to a riot!
There's the video I wanna see.
Oldies but goodies. Good ol race riot... maybe some brown-skinned turrorists, neurotoxin wielding KGB agents, etc. It's easy when most are...