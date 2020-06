© Chris Machian/The World-Herald



The white bar owner who shot and killed a 22-year-old black Omaha man fired in self-defense after ending up on the ground in the middle of a group Saturday night, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday.



In turn, Kleine said, Jake Gardner, owner of The Hive bar near 12th and Harney Streets, will not be charged in the death of James Scurlock. Kleine said he reviewed the evidence โ€” and interviews with witnesses โ€” and determined that Gardner had acted in self-defense.



At the press conference, Kleine said he looked for any evidence of instigation or slurs coming from Gardner.



Kleine said one protester who was interviewed by investigators said, "I'm not a fan of the police department, but I was there and I didn't hear anything like that (slurs) when I was standing there."



Kleine said he would welcome other video of the incident, but he said it would have to be "substantially" different from the evidence officials currently have to change his mind on charges. The consensus from law enforcement officials who reviewed the evidence, he said, was that it was self-defense.



Gardner was taken to Omaha police headquarters after the shooting late Saturday night and was released late Sunday night, Kleine said.

