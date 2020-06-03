In the BBC film "The Salisbury Poisonings" an actress playing Dawn Sturgess (left) sprays Novichok from a perfume bottle on to her wrist and inhales it, while Charles Rowley, her partner played by an actor (right), watches. In the fictional version, the bottle is shown in the bathroom, not in the kitchen where the British authorities claim to have found it at least eleven days later. Watch the trailer.





Top row, left to right: Charles Rowley; Sam Hobson; Matthew Rowley. According to Hobson, in the afternoon of June 30, after Sturgess had been in hospital for several hours, Charles Rowley had attacked him. "He started feeling a little weird, he told me he thought he had been poisoned. Then he started accusing me and even trying to strangle me." Bottom row, left to right Josh Harris; Craig Pattenden; Ben Milsom. For Harris's testimony about his symptoms at the time, read this. Harris also gave this interview.

