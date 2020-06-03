Society's Child
'Is this even about George Floyd?' Enraged UFC champ slams riots, protects community from vandals
RT
Wed, 03 Jun 2020 10:21 UTC
In a video shared with his 5 million Instagram followers, Jones confronted a pair of masked youths who were carrying spray cans during protests on Sunday night.
"Give me the spray can," the fighter can be heard yelling as he follows one youth into the road.
After he hands it over, Jones turns his attentions to a balaclava-clad youngster on the sidewalk, also forcing him to hand over the offending item.
In a message accompanying the clip, Jones made his stance clear on the widespread destruction across the US.
"Is this sh*t even about George Floyd anymore?!?" Jones fumed.
"Why the f*ck are you punk a** teenagers destroying our city!??
"As a young black man trust me I'm frustrated as well. But this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse.
"If you really got love for the 505 [New Mexico], protect your sh*t.
"All you old heads need to speak up, call your family members and tell them to come home tonight."
Jones' actions won praise from his followers, with publisher Seth Semilof writing: "Great work Jon! Time to take back our streets and protect our communities."
"Lol they ran into the wrong one," another fan replied.
In contrast to many parts of the US, Albuquerque saw largely peaceful protests on Sunday night over the death of Floyd - an African American killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.
Rioting and looting has hit Minneapolis and other major cities including Atlanta, Chicago and Washington DC, prompting a mass police deployment and use of the US National Guard.
In addition to his recent crime-fighting, Jones has been locked in a battle of a different kind with UFC boss Dana White over a bitter pay dispute.
White has accused Jones, 32, of asking for $30 million for a potential superfight against heavyweight powerhouse Francis Ngannou, which saw negotiations for the bout fall through almost instantly.
Jones has rejected those claims, but has accused White of not valuing his services highly enough as someone widely regarded as among the greatest MMA fighters of all time.
Jones said on Sunday that he was "vacating" his UFC light heavyweight title as a result of the row, also hinting at a switch to boxing and claiming he could earn more for one bout in the ring than he would for three contests in the octagon.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Signs and Portents: Mutant lamb amazes farmer after being born with 2 heads and 3 ears in Argentina
- Sweden's economy grows well ahead of the rest after opting against full lockdown
- Russia invites US Defense Secretary Esper to Moscow military parade
- 'Is this even about George Floyd?' Enraged UFC champ slams riots, protects community from vandals
- 11-year-old girl killed by 2 family dogs in Murray County, Georgia
- Univ. of Alabama Birmingham professor instructs rioters on how to tear down monuments
- At least 21 killed by 3 landslides in 3 hours triggered by incessant rainfall in Assam, India
- Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile
- YouTube censors interview with lockdown skeptic Peter Hitchens
- Almost a dozen earthquakes occur in just 24 hours near Yellowstone Park
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- Google faces $5 billion lawsuit in US for tracking 'private' internet use
- Coronavirus 'no longer clinically exists in Italy', top doctor says
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: New atmospheric phenomenon 'Green Ghosts' overlaps with an evaporating economy
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- Poll: More than half of Americans support sending military to aid police in dealing with George Floyd protests
- Clashes at Paris protest against racism and police violence
- And just like that the fashionably liberal decided killer virus was no longer a thing
- Facebook employees rebel against Zuckerberg, unhappy with his response to Trump
- Russia invites US Defense Secretary Esper to Moscow military parade
- Google faces $5 billion lawsuit in US for tracking 'private' internet use
- Are we about to see a Color Revolution in the US aiming to oust Trump?
- "The Federal Reserve did it" - Riots across America are about more than George Floyd
- UK gov docs reveal lockdown was political, not scientific
- Maduro will visit Iran to sign energy agreements
- Violence against foreign journalists covering George Floyd protests draws scrutiny from US allies
- 'Most of you are weak': Trump tells governors to 'DOMINATE' rioters in scathing phone call as riots across the country continue - UPDATES
- Pandering Biden stumbles again; says cops could shoot 'unarmed people with knives' in leg instead of heart
- This is not a revolution. It's a blueprint for locking down the nation
- Tucker: Our leaders have dithered and lied about the riots as the nation goes up in flames
- Sweden's triumph: Staying free in a lockdown world
- Medicare chief blasts Cuomo for deflecting blame onto White House for knowingly sending coronavirus patients to nursing homes
- An arrested Middle East - The 'New Strategy for Securing the Realm' dissipates
- Susan Rice goes full conspiracy rant on CNN: 'Russians behind race protest mayhem!'
- Flashback: Top UK advisor Cummings was instrumental in coercing scientists on SAGE committee to implement lockdown
- Best of the Web: Injustice & inequality are the real cause of US riots - but the establishment who created the problem now cowardly blame Russia
- Beijing sees US meddling and won't fold
- Citing privacy concerns, Pompeo gaslights German cooperation with Huawei, forgets NSA spied on Merkel
- Twenty unanswered questions to the George Floyd protests, how did we get here?
- Sweden's economy grows well ahead of the rest after opting against full lockdown
- 'Is this even about George Floyd?' Enraged UFC champ slams riots, protects community from vandals
- Univ. of Alabama Birmingham professor instructs rioters on how to tear down monuments
- YouTube censors interview with lockdown skeptic Peter Hitchens
- Coronavirus 'no longer clinically exists in Italy', top doctor says
- Poll: More than half of Americans support sending military to aid police in dealing with George Floyd protests
- Clashes at Paris protest against racism and police violence
- And just like that the fashionably liberal decided killer virus was no longer a thing
- Facebook employees rebel against Zuckerberg, unhappy with his response to Trump
- Shocking evidence that indicates that somebody is trying to orchestrate an internal uprising inside the United States
- Best of the Web: On lockdowns and George Floyd riots - The change that you requested is here
- Good parenting: Suspected Antifa anarchist accused of inciting riots turned in to police by his parents
- No new COVID sufferers, 300 asymptomatic, after Wuhan-wide tests
- This 'revolution' WILL be televised: Nickelodeon makes children watch 9 MINUTES of 'I can't breathe' BLM commercial
- Medical examiner and autopsy conclude George Floyd's death was a homicide
- CNN reporter lambasted online after finger-wagging at Trump and officials for no masks at church
- Former BLM Ferguson organizer Chaziel Sunz exposes Soros-DNC revolution aims on US turf
- Cuomo and de Blasio: Curfew imposed on New York City
- Though Russia didn't kill George Floyd, Bellingcat continues its race war against RT's Margarita Simonyan
- Two New York attorneys caught tossing Molotov cocktails into police car, handing them out to protesters
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Rethinking Easter Island's historic collapse
- Rare Roman board game found in high status cremation pit in Norway
- Cannabis and Frankincenses found at 2,700 year old Judahite shrine of Biblical Arad
- Insight into first cities & origin of agriculture revealed through genetic analysis
- Hunt for remains of 16th century Irish rebel lord in Spain unearths several skeletons
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Exploring Flatland: A Romance of Hyperdimensional Space
- Canaanite DNA shows waves of migration from Caucasus Mountains, lives on in modern Arabs and Jews
- Ancient accounts of 'Death from Above'
- How the British Empire created and then killed George Orwell
- Pristine, ancient Roman mosaic floor unearthed beneath Italian vineyard
- A look at the dirty history of soap
- Ancient genomes reveal 7,000 years of demographic history in France
- Drones cast new light on mystery of Nazca Lines Archaeology
- Bones of 60 mammoths found near human-built traps in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Did psychopath Rockefeller create the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918?
- Italians' extraordinary genetic diversity dates back 19,000 years
- White settlers buried the truth about the Midwest's mysterious mound cities
- Australian Aboriginal people were baking bread and farming grain 30,000 years ago
- Patterns found in spiral galaxies indicate universe could be far more orderly than previously believed
- Study suggests hundreds of land species near extinction
- Conventional theory of cosmic-ray origin and propagation challenged by new data
- Cleanest air on Earth identified in first-of-its-kind study by atmospheric scientists
- New gut-brain link: How gut mucus could help treat brain disorders
- Energy exchange between troposphere and ionosphere revealed in study
- Geysers may be signalling magma intrusion under Yellowstone
- New Zealand beaches turn BLOOD RED after millions of lobsters die en masse on the sand
- What caused Antarctic ice sheet's rapid retreat 12,000 years ago
- Why the US military is building a tunneling earthworm
- Further anomalies found with the Oxford coronavirus vaccine
- New model could vastly improve forensic predictions
- Trees are getting shorter and younger says new study
- Damage control? New study reduces coronavirus deaths for patients on ventilators to 25%
- New class of cosmic explosions discovered by astronomers
- New "whirling" state of matter discovered in Neodymium
- 300 year-old piston design muscles up when built from new materials
- Intelligent Design applied: Engineers know engineering when they see it
- The universe's 'missing matter' problem has finally been solved
- Study gives new insights into the all-important placenta
- Signs and Portents: Mutant lamb amazes farmer after being born with 2 heads and 3 ears in Argentina
- 11-year-old girl killed by 2 family dogs in Murray County, Georgia
- At least 21 killed by 3 landslides in 3 hours triggered by incessant rainfall in Assam, India
- Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile
- Almost a dozen earthquakes occur in just 24 hours near Yellowstone Park
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: New atmospheric phenomenon 'Green Ghosts' overlaps with an evaporating economy
- 3 dead after floods and landslides in wake of Storm Amanda in Honduras
- Severe hailstorm pummels northern Portugal - all but destroyed the year's fruit harvest
- Nisarga could become the first tropical cyclone in 129 years to hit western India in June
- Tornado in Belgorod, Russia
- At least 34 goats killed by 2 lightning strikes in Telangana, India
- Ice Age Farmer Report: 100% farm workers have covid!? Forces behind riots engineering food shortages next
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Unexplained light and energy in Earth's skies a 3200 year cycle
- Mauled by dogs, six-yr-old girl dies for want of treatment in Telangana, India
- 1 dead, 4 missing due to 147 mudslides, landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Yunnan, China
- Lightning ignites at least 15 wildfires across Alaska
- Almost 87,000 lightning strikes in Washington on Saturday - nearly 2/3 annual average!
- Recently discovered electrical phenomenon 'Green Ghost' captured over West Texas
- Tropical Storm Amanda kills 10 people in El Salvador
- At least 5 waterspouts seen at Laguna de Bay, Philippines
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- New Zealand man selling MMS bleach 'cure' for COVID-19 slammed by scientists
- COVID-19 vaccines: Continuing the long history of medical experimentation on children
- Bombshell study: Could half the uninfected population already be partially immune?
- First map of tumour microbiomes finds bacteria live in many cancers
- Best of the Web: Why is the World Health Organisation anti-meat?
- Flattening the curve or flattening freedom?
- He experienced a severe reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. He's still a believer
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Brave New Normal: The Technocracy has Arrived
- Nutrition policy must be at the center of the conversation
- SCANDAL: UK scientists want to give coronavirus to healthy volunteers in vaccine hunt citing too few real cases
- Should you try intermittent fasting?
- Coronavirus fact-check #5: Infection-fatality ratio update
- CDC in 2018: '80,000 people died of flu last winter in U.S., highest death toll in 40 years'
- Flashback Best of the Web: US flu season arrives earliest in 15 years, driven by unexpected virus
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
Quote of the Day
All political thinking for years past has been vitiated in the same way. People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes, and the most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome.
Recent Comments
Typical tone-deaf Tyler Durden piece, which takes a few false premises and makes the illogical conclusion look like logic to those who don't look...
This looks like a racoon trap for Trump. The racoon trap is entirely dependent on the reaction of the target. The way it works is to present the...
Why were the dogs being kept in the basement? Bad management of potentially dangerous "weapons" . Like keeping a loaded gun on the kitchen table ....
This class action suit is the only one I've read about. If there were several being filed at the same time, it might have a better effect. Making...
A professor at the University of Alabama Birmingham used Twitter to tell protesters how to successfully pull down monuments, ... With his...