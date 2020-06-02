The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Nisarga Cyclone, which has turned into a depression in the Arabian Sea, will hit Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3.According to a Hindustan Times report, since 1891, no weather system has turned into a cyclone and made landfall near Mumbai or along the Maharashtra coast during June.Which means that Nisarga Cyclone could be the first tropical cyclone in 129 years to hit Maharashtra in the month of June.The Nisarga cyclonic storm is brewing in the Arabian sea near Lakshadweep at the moment.Experts quoted in the report said that only two depression, 1948 and 1980, have come close but never turned into a tropical cyclone during June as per records.Once this system intensifies into Cyclone Nisarga, it will be the second cyclone over North Indian Ocean this season this year, the first being Cyclone Amphan.Under the influence of the low-pressure system, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy over Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa till Thursday.IMD issued a red-colour coded warning to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat for June 4 in view of a cyclonic storm, named 'Nisarga', in the Arabian Sea.It is expected to bring strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat. The intensity and impact of Nisarga will be released by the IMD once the department obtains clearer pictures.