Power disruption across Kothagudem

30 goats killed in lightning strike

At least 30 goats, owned by Avula Bhumaiah, died in a lightning strike in Sayampeta of Dharmaram manda in KarimnagarSeveral parts of Mancherial districtDandepalli, Mancherial, Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Nennal, Bheemini, Kannepalli, Tandur, Kotapalli, Chennur, Vemanapalli, Kasipet, Hajipur, and Luxettipet mandals saw light to moderate rains, recording somewhere between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm of rainfall. Jannaram, Naspur, Dandepalli and Jaipur mandals witnessed light showers.Due to the rains accompanied by gales, paddy produce shifted to several procurement centres was damagedat Choutapalli village in Tandur mandal.However, the showers brought down maximum temperatures in the district bringing respite to the public who were struggle to cope with the scorching heat wave conditions.: Light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in some parts of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday, leading to power disruption for long duration. The weather was partially cloudy during the day. Rainfall accompanied by lightning, thunder and gusty winds was witnessed during late evening hours. Villages in Bhadrachalam division, Yellandu, Paloncha and Kothagudem district headquarters received rainfall.Similarly moderate rainfall was recorded in Enkoor and surrounding mandals while the weather in other mandals remained cloudy in Khammam district. Though many parts slipped into darkness due to power disruption, the fall in temperature has brought relief to public in erstwhile Khammam district.Hailstorm coupled with gale hit various parts of erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. Heavy rain affected normal life in Ramagundam, Palakurthi, Dharmaram and other mandals in Peddapalli district.At least 30 goats, owned by Avula Bhumaiah, died in a lightning strike in Sayampeta of Dharmaram mandal.On the other hand, different mandals in Jagitial district have also witnessed heavy rains. While Metpalli received 42.5 mm rainfall, 42.3 mm drizzling was recorded in Mallapur followed by Alipur (Korutla mandal) 41.9 mm, Godhuru (Ibrahimpatnam) 41.5, Jaggasagr (Metpalli) 41.4 and other areas.