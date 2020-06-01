A six-year-old girl died after she was mauled by stray dogs and hospitals refused to treat her.The dog attack took place in the Chengicherla area after a labourer youngest daughter was attacked by hungry dogs.Hospital after hospital refused to admit her and referred her to another hospital after first aid. The girl died at Niloufer Hospital, where she was finally admitted.The police said she was attacked by stray dogs around 11 am that left her severely injured. Her parents took her to a private hospital where her wounds were cleaned.However, after seeing the severity of the injuries, the girl was sent to another private hospital in an ambulance, where the girl was treated for a couple of hours. As the health of the girl was deteriorating, she was sent to Yashoda Hospital, which allegedly refused to treat her after seeing her injuries.After the girl developed severe fever, she was taken to Niloufer Hospital, a children speciality hospital in Hyderabad, where she died within hours at 6 pm.The incident has sent a shock wave in the city with many NGOs such as Balala Hakkula Sangham demanding an inquiry into the refusal of hospitals to treat the child.The NGO has sent a petition to the state Human Rights Commission to take action against the hospitals for negligence and against the Municipal Corporation for failing to check dog menace.