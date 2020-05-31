quake
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 32 km WNW of Lampa, Peru at 05:09:35 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 153.41 km, was initially determined to be at 15.2747 degrees south latitude and 70.663 degrees west longitude.

Source: NAN/Xinhua