Assam
In Assam, heavy rain in the wake of Cyclone Amphan caused rivers to rise last week. As of 24 May, around 10,000 people were affected in Lakhimpur, Sontipur, Darrang and Goalpara districts.
Since then rivers levels have continued to rise following further heavy rain. India's Central Water Commission reported 2 rivers were at Severe Flood Situation, as of 28 May. The Kopili river at Kampur in Nagaon District stood at 61.74 metres. Danger level is 60.5m and record high is 61.79m set in 2004.
The Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat in Jorhat stood at 85.41m as of 28 May. Danger level is 85.04m and record high is 87.37m set in 1991.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of 27 May, 271,655 people were affected by flooding in 11 districts, with over 215,000 of them in Goalpara and more than 22,000 in Nalbari.
ASDMA said 57 relief camps had been set up, housing 16,720 people. Nearly all of those displaced were in Goalpara, where 1 fatality was reported.
Meanwhile heavy rain has also affected the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim. Heavy rain has also affected parts of Tripura, and the Central Water Commission has warned of flooding in the state.
Arunachal Pradesh
In Arunachal Pradesh, rain triggered a landslide in Dibang Valley district on 25 May, where 3 people died. The 3 victims, thought to be members of the same family, died when their house was buried under the landslide.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said via Social Media:
"My heartfelt condolences on the loss of three precious lives from a single family at Arzoo village in Dibang Valley district due to landslide yesterday. Necessary relief to the next of kin is being extended. In view of the incessant rains I appeal all to stay safe."
Meghalaya
In Meghalaya around 2,000 people in 21 villages have been affected by heavy rain, landslides and flash flooding. Six houses have been destroyed and 343 houses damaged due to the heavy rain. No fatalities have been reported.
said the severe weather had affected 4 districts in Garo Hills Division, 1 in Khasi Hills Division and 1 in Jaintia Hills Division.
India's Met department said that on 24 May the town of Sohra recorded 320 mm of rainfall on 23 May and the town of Mawsynram recorded 358.2 mm rainfall the following day. In a period 20 to 26 May, Mawsynram received a total of 1506.2 mm rainfall, while Sohra saw 1357.8 mm.
Sikkim
One person died in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in the state of Sikkim on 24 May. Several houses were damaged and evacuations have been carried out.
