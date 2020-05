© AFP



Desperate gaze

Horrific conditions

'They did not disinfect our cells, not even once. They gave us a bottle of disinfectant that lasted about 15 days, and they never gave us more after it ran out' - Loai*, former child detainee

Inadequate food and water

'The food wasn't fit for humans'

Window of opportunity

I heard the chains before I saw them enter. Four teenage boys shackled together by the wrists and ankles shuffled into the defendants' box in the small courtroom.One of them, Ahmed*, looked particularly young, as he stood on tiptoes to peer over the edge of the box. He was accused of throwing a stone, a charge he denies, and was waiting to hear a verdict from the military court.I was at the Ofer military court in the occupied West Bank in February, watching the trials of Palestinian civilians by Israeli military judges. This court system does not apply to Israeli children, who are instead governed by civil law - as is the case for most children around the world.When Ahmed's time came, it was decided that there was additional evidence to bring, so he would need a retrial. Ahmed looked desperately at his father, Munther*, who was sitting next to me, as he was chained before being taken back to prison.Former child detainees have told us that the conditions in which they are held in Israeli prisons are horrific, with overcrowded cells, few available sanitary products and almost no access to medical assistance.When the coronavirus pandemic started, he said the children were not informed: "We weren't told anything about how to keep ourselves safe from coronavirus, such as how it's important to wash our hands." Still, the prison's rules changed: "Now, children are only allowed out for an hour each day."Heba* was arrested when she was only 14, and she was detained for eight months. Three years later, she is now preparing for her school exams, but vividly remembers her time in prison.Heba and her fellow detainees were not provided with any sanitary products, which they had to buy themselves from the prison shop. "Water was barely drinkable. It was white, and the chlorine smell in it was really strong," she added."The food wasn't fit for humans.Since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, visitation rights have been suspended by Israeli authorities, with dozens of families unable to visit their detained children.Alaa*, 17, echoes Loai and Heba when recalling his six months in jail:Phone calls to my parents were not allowed. I was really frustrated and in desperate need to contact my mum, dad and siblings."Palestinian children detained in Israeli prisons are enduring the precise conditions health experts have warned against in the fight against coronavirus. In addition to the huge risk to their health and potential undermining of efforts to contain the spread of the virus, many children are stuck in limbo - cut off from their families, unaware of what their future will hold or even when their cases may be heard.We cannot afford to abandon these children. There is still a window of opportunity to bring them home; to protect their right to health, control the outbreak and avoid further suffering.All Palestinian children who can safely return to their families and communities should be immediately released. Israeli authorities should place a moratorium on new admissions and safeguard the rights of children who remain in detention, protecting them from violence, abuse and exploitation.*All names have been changed for privacy reasons.