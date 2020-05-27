Two teenagers, stranded due to the pandemic, died Tuesday after being struck by lightning while playing and taking a shower in the rain, authorities said.Maria Veronica Ligtasy, 16 years old, resident of Barangay 149 Raxa Bago Street, Tondo, Manila and Marilyn Rutur, 15 years old, resident of Block 96, Lot 6 Kawal Purok 4, Dagatdagatan, Caloocan City were pronounced dead on arrival when rushed to the Mapandan Community Hospital in Mapandan, Pangasinan.Both were reportedly staying with relatives in Barangay Aseda as they were stranded during the lockdown. Being minors, the two were not allowed to travel during the duration of the lockdown.Investigation disclosed that the two decided to play and take a shower in the rain at 4:10 in the afternoon when witnesses reported hearing a loud crack and seeing a large flash of light in the area where Ligtas and Rutur were located.Both suffered injuries consistent with being hit by lighting.Authorities advised that it is best to stay indoors to avoid being struck by lightning. Although it's rare, with the odds of getting struck roughly one in 12,000, every now and then, a human will provide a target for lightning bolts. Of the roughly 500 people who are struck by lightning each year, about 90 percent survive.