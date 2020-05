© Ian MacLellan/Quanta Magazine



It took Lisa Piccirillo less than a week to answer a long-standing question about a strange knot discovered over half a century ago by the legendary John Conway.In the summer of 2018, at a conference on low-dimensional topology and geometry, Lisa Piccirillo heard about a nice little math problem. It seemed like a good testing ground for some techniques she had been developing as a graduate student at the University of Texas, Austin."I didn't allow myself to work on it during the day," she said, "because I didn't consider it to be real math. I thought it was, like, my homework."The question asked whether the Conway knot — a snarl discovered more than half a century ago by the legendary mathematician John Horton Conway — is a slice of a higher-dimensional knot. "Sliceness" is one of the first natural questions knot theorists ask about knots in higher-dimensional spaces, and mathematicians had been able to answer it for all of the thousands of knots with 12 or fewer crossings — except one. The Conway knot, which has 11 crossings, had thumbed its nose at mathematicians for decades.Before the week was out, Piccirillo had an answer: The Conway knot is not "slice." A few days later, she met with Cameron Gordon , a professor at UT Austin, and casually mentioned her solution."I said, 'What?? That's going to the Annals right now!'" Gordon said, referring to Annals of Mathematics, one of the discipline's top journals."He started yelling, 'Why aren't you more excited?'" said Piccirillo, now a postdoctoral fellow at Brandeis University. "He sort of freaked out.""I don't think she'd recognized what an old and famous problem this was," Gordon said. Piccirillo's proof appeared in Annals of Mathematics in February. The paper, combined with her other work, has secured her a tenure-track job offer from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that will begin on July 1, only 14 months after she finished her doctorate."This question, whether the Conway knot is slice, had been kind of a touchstone for a lot of the modern developments around the general area of knot theory," said Joshua Greene of Boston College, who supervised Piccirillo's senior thesis when she was an undergraduate there. "It was really gratifying to see somebody I'd known for so long suddenly pull the sword from the stone."But our world is four-dimensional if we include time as a dimension, so it is natural to ask if there is a corresponding theory of knots in 4D space. This isn't just a matter of taking all the knots we have in 3D space and plunking them down in 4D space: With four dimensions to move around in, any knotted loop can be unraveled if strands are moved over each other in the fourth dimension.Slice knots "provide a bridge between the three-dimensional and four-dimensional stories of knot theory," Greene said."These are very, very strange objects, that sort of exist by magic," said Shelly Harvey of Rice University. (It was at Harvey's talk in 2018 that Piccirillo first learned about the Conway knot problem.)These strange spheres are not a bug of four-dimensional topology, but a feature. Knots that are "topologically slice" but not "smoothly slice" — meaning they are a slice of some crumpled sphere, but no smooth one — allow mathematicians to build so-called "exotic" versions of ordinary four-dimensional space. These copies of four-dimensional space look the same as normal space from a topological viewpoint but are irretrievably crumpled. The existence of these exotic spaces sets dimension four apart from all other dimensions.The question of sliceness is "the lowest-dimensional probe" of these exotic four-dimensional spaces, Greene said.On the list was one knot that stood out. "Conway, I think, realized that there was something quite special about it," Greene said.The Conway knot, as it came to be known, is topologically slice — mathematicians realized this amid the revolutionary discoveries of the 1980s. But they couldn't figure out whether it was smoothly slice. They suspected that it was not, because it seemed to lack a feature called "ribbonness" that smoothly slice knots typically have. But it also had a feature that made it immune to every attempt to show it was not smoothly slice.The trouble is, this new knot happens to be smoothly slice. And because the Conway knot is so closely related to a smoothly slice knot, it manages to hoodwink all the tools (called invariants) that mathematicians use to detect non-slice knots."Whenever a new invariant comes along, we try to test it against the Conway knot," Greene said. "It's just this one stubborn example that, it seems, no matter what invariant you come up with, it won't tell you whether or not the thing is slice."The Conway knot "sits at the intersection of the blind spots" of these different tools, Piccirillo said.Piccirillo enjoys the visual intuition that knot theory entails, but she doesn't think of herself primarily as a knot theorist. "It's really [three- and four-dimensional shapes] that are exciting for me, but the study of these things is deeply linked with knot theory, so I do a bit of that too," she wrote in an email.When she first started studying mathematics in college, she didn't stand out as a "standard golden child math prodigy," said Elisenda Grigsby , one of Piccirillo's professors at Boston College. Rather, it was Piccirillo's creativity that caught Grigsby's eye. "She believed very much in her own point of view, and always has."That pointed Piccirillo toward a strategy for proving that the Conway knot is not slice: If she could construct a trace sibling for the Conway knot, maybe it would cooperate with one of the slice invariants better than the Conway knot does.Constructing trace siblings is a tricky business, but Piccirillo was an expert. "That's just, like, a trade I'm in," she said. "So I just went home and did it."Piccirillo's proof "fits into the mold of short, surprising proofs of elusive results that researchers in the area are able to quickly absorb, admire and seek to generalize — not to mention wonder how it took so long to come up with," Greene wrote in an email.Knot traces are a classical tool that has been around for decades, but one that Piccirillo understood more deeply than anyone else, Greene said. Her work has shown topologists that knot traces are underappreciated, he said. "She's picked up some tools that maybe had a bit of dust on them," he said. "Others are following suit now."