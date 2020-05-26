SNOW
Snow fell on Prokosko Lake on Tuesday, Avaz news portal reports.

A sudden change in the weather and cooling also caused snow in the higher parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to the forecast of the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute, tomorrow in Herzegovina mostly moderate clouds. Mostly cloudy weather in Bosnia. During the day, in some places in the northeastern areas with light local showers.

Wind weak to moderate in the northwest. Morning air temperature mostly between 5 and 11 degrees Celsius, in the south of the country up to 14, and the highest daily air temperature mostly between 16 and 21, in the south of the country up to 24 degrees Celsius.