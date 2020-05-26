© Kacper Pempel / Reuters

NATO has ignored Moscow's proposal to jointly put military exercises on hold while the world is dealing with the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Russia said it can't afford "unilateral concessions" to the Western bloc.The US-led military bloc's spokesperson, Oana Lungescu, told the paper that NATO's exercises are purely defensive and proportionate,while the enhanced posturing near Russia's western borders is a response to Moscowramping up its military potential in the Baltic Sea region.Last week, Lavrov announced that the nation's military is "scaling down their exercises, and does not plan any exercises near the NATO's borders."NATO, meanwhile, has significantly scaled down - but not stopped - its US-led Defender-Europe 20 war games, which were designed to be the alliance's biggest joint exercise on the European continent since World War II, originally involving more than 37,000 troops.Ryabkov stressed that if the Western bloc wants to improve the security situation in Europe, it should not only issue demands but also offer something "interesting to Russia in terms of maintaining its own national security."