As the Bank of England says it's considering the idea of negative interest rates as a last resort amid the Covid-19 crisis, the US Federal Reserve's balance sheet has topped $7 trillion for the first time ever.The global hole in the central banks' balance sheet is now topping $20 trillion and is projected to top $100 trillion in the next few years, Max says.There's no stopping that black hole, says Max, and "we're about to get sucked into it."