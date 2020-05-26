Assam

Near Panigaon Gram Panchayat under Lakhimpur assembly constituency has lost a lot of lands of the local people due to landslide of Sovanshiri river. Local MLA Mr. Utpal Dutta did not pay any attention to the issue. pic.twitter.com/kTzf41mn0U — প্ৰশান্ত কৈৱৰ্ত (@Prasant65458720) May 24, 2020

Photograph of CWC River Gauge on River #JiaBharali at #NTRoadCrossing of #sonitpur District #Assam taken on 22nd May 2020 pic.twitter.com/rjfZXRW3hY — samir sinha (@spokesmanwater) May 24, 2020

Heavy rain has caused flooding and landslides in north-eastern India, leaving at least 1 person dead in Sikkim state and affecting around 10,000 people in Assam state.In Assam, the Puthimari and Jia Bharali rivers were swollen after heavy rain brought by the remnants of Cyclone Amphan. As of 24 May, the Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, was 77.55 metres, above the danger mark of 77 metres.According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of 24 May flooding had affected 10,081 people in 46 villages in the districts of Lakhimpur, Sontipur, Darrang and Goalpara. Earlier flooding had also affected Barpeta district. Roads and bridges have been damaged in Lakhimpur, Sontipur and Goalpara.A relief camp has been set up in Lakhimpur although as of 24 May there had been no displacements.In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, state authorities have issued new guidelines for relief camps, where each person will be allowed a minimum of of 7 square metres instead of 3.5 square metres previously in order to ensure physical distancing. The camps will be no-spitting and no-tobacco zones, and masks, soaps and sanitisers will be made available. Where relief camps are using tents, all tents will be kept 20 metres apart.Flooding is an annual occurrence in Assam, usually beginning at the start of the monsoon.Heavy rain following Cyclone Amphan has also caused problems in the state of Sikkim.Press Trust of India reported that a woman was killed and two others suffered injuries in a landslide triggered by incessant rain in Sikkim's North district on 24 May. Several houses were damaged and evacuations have been carried out.