The snow caused some traffic issues along Highway 285 between Denver and Fairplay early Sunday afternoon. Higher up on Pikes Peak at 14,115 feet it was cold enough for the snow to accumulate with a temperature of 23°F at 3:30 pm.
Roll over south of 285 on highway 9.
District 4 and District 6 responding to rollover Hwy 285 at mm189-190.
It's also snowing in Fairplay
While snow as falling in the mountains and foothills a few severe thunderstorms developed on the southeast plains. Hail covered the ground near Falcon for a brief time.