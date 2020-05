© JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for the Democratic governor — a physician who has repeatedly urged Virginians to wear face coverings in public — said he was "outside yesterday and not expecting to be within six feet of anyone. This is an important reminder to always have face coverings in case situations change," adding, "we are all learning how to operate in this new normal, and it's important to be prepared."

Several Democrats who have insisted on strict stay-at-home orders — including the wearing of face masks when out of doors —Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who has suggested he might make wearing face masks mandatory, was spotted on the boardwalk in Virginia Beach on Saturday — without a mask.The Daily Beast quoted a spokesperson for the governor, who tried to help him save face:However, the governor was pictured taking selfies with beachgoers — at far closer range than six feet:The spokseperson also said that Northam simply wanted to make sure his social distancing rules were being enforced.In Texas, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) mocked Gov. Greg Abbott for opening the state:However, Jeff Roe, who managed Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) presidential campaign in 2016, posted a photo of a man who appeared to be O'Rourke, jogging without a mask:Last week, local reporters discovered that construction workers were traveling to Wisconsin to work on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's horse farm,Pritzker noted that construction is an essential industry, though he did not explain why the workers' cross-border travel was essential. Pritzker's wife has also traveled to the family horse farm in Florida;Earlier this month, photographs emerged of first-term Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA) on a private beach in Orange County, California, after he said that it was "reckless" for local authorities to allow ordinary people to go to public beaches.