A fire early Saturday morning destroyed a fish processing and storage warehouse at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf and for a time threatened part of the popular tourist area.But firefighters saved the Jeremiah O'Brien, a World War II Liberty ship.Flames from the blaze shot more than 100 feet in the air and billows of black smoke shrouded the waterfront asand other pieces of equipment, including fireboats, fought the blaze on Pier 45, where a large warehouse known as Shed C is home to fishing and maritime businesses.One firefighter was injured, with hand cuts. She was treated at a local hospital.The Jeremiah O'Brien is also moored at the pier. Flames licked at the historic vessel but it escaped with only cosmetic damage, thanks to efforts by firefighters.Philip O'Mara, senior shipkeeper for the O'Brien, said the ship was in great shape and "just got singed a bit." O'Mara credited the city's fire boat, the St. Francis, for saving the day.The fire was contained at 11:30 a.m., Baxter said, after firefighters spent several hours spraying water on the smoldering debris from the ground and from three aerial ladders.and firefighters rushed to the scene. Although, Baxter said that fire investigators are "looking at the possibility that homeless people were inside." That investigation was expected to last several days.Lloyd Dizon, a salesman for Aloha Seafood, was taking orders when the fire began.Alejandro Arellano, who works for La Rocca Seafood, was cleaning out a fish storage locker.The first call came at 4:15 a.m. Truck 13 from the Sansome Street Station in the Financial District was the first on the scene, and fast action by its crew prevented the fire from spreading, Baxter said.The blaze was confined to the north end of the pier, well away from the Musée Mécanique and its historic arcade games and the restaurants and other businesses in the popular tourist area.coronavirus pandemic andBelov abruptly pivoted his business to home delivery, and he had several deliveries scheduled Saturday that wouldn't be going out.He also was worried a prolonged blackout could ruin the fish in his deep freezer."Not that it would ever need this, but the seafood industry didn't need this now," Belov said. "It's surreal. We've obviously had a tough go the last couple months, with restaurants (closed). ... Of all the problems in the world, this is not a big one. But it's frustrating."A longtime crab and salmon commercial fisherman said he lost Dungeness crab, rock crab and shrimp pots to the blaze."I'm basically out of business" because it's unlikely he can get his gear replaced before the November crab season, said the fisherman, who gave only his first name, Mike.The offices of the Red and White Fleet, a bay tour company, also were destroyed, fire officials said.Thick black smoke rolled over the bay from the blaze, which at its height sent flames climbing into the sky in the predawn darkness. Even as firefighters brought the blaze under control, a thick pall of choking smoke hung over the waterfront.Department fireboats were used to fight the blaze. Coast Guard and police marine units also were assisting, keeping other vessels from the area.Fire officials urged tourists, swimmers and boaters to stay away from the area. An investigation into the fire continued throughout the day, along with efforts to secure the area.Traffic was blocked at Taylor and Jefferson streets. Heavy smoke, visible across the city, hung over the area.