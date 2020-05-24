The NWS said preliminary totals showed two to four inches of snow accumulated in the city, which would it the most snow recorded "this late in spring" since the area's weather records began in 1948.
This video shows snow falling in Idaho Falls around 11.30 am on Saturday.
Credit: @taylordevin1 via Storyful
While May snows aren't uncommon across east Idaho, today's preliminary totals of 2-4" across the City of Idaho Falls would be the most snow that has fallen this late in the Spring since records began in 1948. Have a look at some of the previous snowy May days. #idwx pic.twitter.com/Lo81xdQRJb— NWS Pocatello (@NWSPocatello) May 23, 2020