"A wave of seemingly countless workarounds employed by people motivated to spread misinformation about the virus — efforts that continue to thwart social media companies' attempts at preventing hoaxes and conspiracy theories from spreading amid the greatest public health crisis in decades."

© Mike Blake/Reuters



Ever since Big Tech platforms started cracking down on what they deem to be coronavirus misinformation, the media has been willfully flagging alleged violations to social media companies and getting content taken down.And now the file storage and sharing service Google Drive has started to take down users' files in response to media complaints about them containing coronavirus misinformation.In an article reporting on the takedown , The Washington Post's Silicon Valley Correspondent Elizabeth Dwoskin complains thatShe then notes that after The Washington Post contacted Google,Dwoskin frames users sharing files containing the Plandemic trailer with each other as:Dwoskin also writes thatThe Plandemic trailer isn't the only file that's been censored on Google Drive in recent months.According to Google Drive's policies with possible exceptions when the content is used in an "educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic context."Google "doesn't go into details" about how those policies are enforced" or whether it scans files to ensure compliance.The takedown of the Plandemic file is reflective of the increasingly aggressive moderation standards big tech companies are employingabout the coronavirus.At first, these strict moderation standards applied to public posts on their social media platforms.Now just a few months after these policies were introduced, these big tech companies are already starting to dictate which documents and files users are allowed to share with others and taking down the files when users don't comply.