fire in Porters Lake, N.S.
More than 1,000 residents in the area of Porters Lake, N.S. are being asked to leave their homes Saturday as crews work to contain a large fire in the area.

At least 10 trucks from Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) have responded to the scene of the brush fire which was first reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. AT.

HRFE assistant chief Nadya-Lyse Paré said that a resident on their quad was the first to spot the fire and report it to officials.

Three aircraft from Nova Scotia's department of lands and forestry are assisting in the firefighting efforts.

Officials describe the fire as being between the West Porters Lake Road and Highway 107.

At this point the fire is estimated to cover 40 hectares but it continues to grow. Fire crews are attempting to contain the blaze but the fire is moving towards the Lawrencetown area.

Evacuations are underway on West Porter Lake Road to Marjorie Drive. Residents along Candy Mountain Road are also being asked to prepare for evacuation.

Paré said that by 5:30 p.m. AT, approximately 150 homes had been evacuated. Ground Search and Rescue teams along with RCMP officers are going door-to-door to advise residents that need to evacuate.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says the evacuation perimeter may need to be expanded, depending on the status of the fire. An evacuation centre has been opened at the Lake Echo Community Centre for those who have been displaced.

As of 5:15 p.m. AT, no homes have been lost to the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown but will be investigated by the department of lands and forestry. The province's department of transportation and infrastructure renewal has provided a list of other road closures.

They include Highway 107 between Exit 17 and Exit 20, West Porters Lake Road from Christopher Lane to Bellefontaine Road and Bellefontaine Road is closed at Route 207.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow crews and aircraft to do their work.

A tweet from the HRFE's official Twitter account calls the brush fire "significant."

Smoke from the fire can be seen from kilometres away.

There is currently a ban on open fires in the woods, or within 305 metres of woods, in the province until June 1, and on Friday the entire province had restrictions or burn bans in place.