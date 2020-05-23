In Sochi in the mountains, the snow, the thickness of the cover at the top of rose Peak is 13 inches. Precipitation become possible due to the cooling to minus one degree, which is rare for spring, according to the mountain resort "Rosa Khutor".As of mid-day Saturday in the lowlands, it was observed 70 mm of snow precipitation that exceeds the norm.At a height of 2.3 thousand meters above sea level thickness of snow cover exceeds 10 cm.Snow went to the level of 1.23% of the country, say forecasters. Experts said the reason for the sharp decline of the ambient temperature is the invasion of Northern temperate air masses moving cold atmospheric front passed through the region the night before. In the third decade of May such sharp temperature fluctuations occur very rarely. The increased precipitation occurred on the evening of May 22.