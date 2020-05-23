Earth Changes
Late May snowfall of 13 inches hits mountains near Sochi, Russia
Natasha Kumar
The Times Hub
Sat, 23 May 2020 17:38 UTC
As of mid-day Saturday in the lowlands, it was observed 70 mm of snow precipitation that exceeds the norm.
At a height of 2.3 thousand meters above sea level thickness of snow cover exceeds 10 cm.
Snow went to the level of 1.23% of the country, say forecasters. Experts said the reason for the sharp decline of the ambient temperature is the invasion of Northern temperate air masses moving cold atmospheric front passed through the region the night before. In the third decade of May such sharp temperature fluctuations occur very rarely. The increased precipitation occurred on the evening of May 22.
