The federal and state governments make sure there's a minimum monthly income for anybody who is aged, blind or disabled. If a person doesn't have enough outside income or Social Security to reach the minimum standard, the feds kick in what's called Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. States can also add extra money, which California does. That's called the State Supplementary Program, or SSP.

The Social Security Administration annually calculates inflation and adds a cost-of-living adjustment to its monthly benefit. And when budget balancing is tough in Sacramento, state politicians routinely seize that federal COLA meant for the aged, blind and disabled. They toss it into the state's general fund. The governor and Legislature do that by cutting the state SSP payment by an amount equal to the federal COLA.

"It always mystifies people. They ask, 'How can the state take away the federal cost-of-living increase?' Technically they don't. They just take away part of the state portion....



"Food prices have gone up because of shortages. Now the state is taking away their cost-of-living adjustments.... Targeting them is incomprehensible. [It's] stealing money legally."

"This entire population is the most vulnerable to coronavirus. The state is taking money away from the exact population it is trying to protect. It does have to take some steps to balance the budget, but why would you do that?"

The aged, blind and disabled always get the shaft whenever a governor pulls out his cutting knife.Many Californians were dinged in Newsom's revised state budget proposal. And most of it couldn't be helped without a major tax increase.because the economy was practically shut down in mid-March when Newsom ordered most people to stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.compared with what Newsom projected when he sent his original budget proposal to the Legislature in January.The governor expects to fill the rest of the deficit hole with federal relief money, internal borrowing, accounting gimmicks, cash reserves and some relatively minor tax hikes."Nothing breaks my heart more than making budget cuts," Newsom told reporters. "There's a human being behind every single number. A dream that's being deferred. A dream denied.... "I recognize these cuts are devastating to so many people."Newsom, legislators and the public don't have the stomach for a broad-based tax hike on income, sales or business. Especially not in an election year.The governor proposed some narrow tax boosts."We can work with that," says Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, referring to the loop hole closings. "It has happened in previous budgets."The way it works is this:That isn't much to live on in high-cost California — roughly $11,300 for a single person and about $19,000 for a couple.It's not much money by most people's standards, but every dollar means a lot to people living on the edge. Budget writers in the state Finance Department estimate the federal COLA starting Jan. 1 will be $9 for single people and $13 for couples. Their monthly checks will remain the same, butMarty Omoto, executive director of the California Disability Community Action Network says:And these people also are getting smacked another way: The governor isa program to help frail people with their personal tasks.Omoto replies:These people don't contribute to election campaigns. They don't have powerful lobbies in Sacramento. They're not represented by unions or corporate interests.Newsom says he'll forget about these and other budget cuts if Congress and President Trump deliver lots more virus relief to the states.But, come on:What Newsom is proposing seems robotic, unnecessary and insensitive toward California's most vulnerable.