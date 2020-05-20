Social Media

Inondation à Oran !!! pic.twitter.com/vOwdGMktCl — Tizi Ouzou ⵜⵉⵣⵉ ⵡⴻⵣⵣⵓ (@Tizi_Ouzou15) May 17, 2020

Heavy rain from 16 to 17 May caused flooding in northwest Algeria damaging homes and leaving at least 1 person dead.Tafraoui in Oran Province recorded 32mm of rain in 24 hours to 17 May, while in the city of Relizane (also known as Ghilizan) in Relizane Province recorded 65mm during the same period.According to Algeria's Civil Protection, flooding caused widespread damage to houses and roads in Oran Province. Civil Protection were called on to rescue people from flooded dwellings. One person died and another was injured when part of a house collapsed in the commune of Mers El Kébir, near the city of Oran.Civil Protection also reported flooding in neighbouring Mostaganem Province where around 40 homes were damaged.