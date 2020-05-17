Satellite image of Semeru volcano on 16 May 2020
© Volcano Discovery
Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 46000 ft (14000 m) altitude or flight level 460 .
The full report is as follows:

FVAU03 at 12:44 UTC, 16/05/20 from ADRM
VA ADVISORY
DTG: 20200516/1245Z
VAAC: DARWIN
VOLCANO: SEMERU 263300
PSN: S0806 E11255
AREA: INDONESIA
SUMMIT ELEV: 3676M
ADVISORY NR: 2020/75
INFO SOURCE: HIMAWARI-8
AVIATION COLOUR CODE: RED