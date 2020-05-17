© Volcano Discovery



Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 46000 ft (14000 m) altitude or flight level 460 .The full report is as follows:FVAU03 at 12:44 UTC, 16/05/20 from ADRMVA ADVISORYDTG: 20200516/1245ZVAAC: DARWINVOLCANO: SEMERU 263300PSN: S0806 E11255AREA: INDONESIASUMMIT ELEV: 3676MADVISORY NR: 2020/75INFO SOURCE: HIMAWARI-8AVIATION COLOUR CODE: RED