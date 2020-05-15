Shelf cloud near Saudi Arabia
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Dust storms pushing offshore into the Red Sea, 3.5 years worth of rain in a day Yemen, locusts in the trillions feasting on new plant growth in the original Cradles of Civilization. The food supply globally will be more expensive as the U.S. Federal Reserve prints to infinity with all other central banks. Times up, a new turning begins.


Sources