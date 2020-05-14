Floods struck in Muyinga Province on 27 April, displacing 109 people and damaging around 20 homes in Muyinga Commune.
Two days later heavy rain damaged 25 homes and displaced 43 people in Ruyigi Commune, Ruuyigi Province. During the same period, heavy rain damaged 20 homes and displaced 119 people in Bugarama Commune, Rumonge Province.
IOM adds that, as of early May, 9,492 people were still displaced after the flooding in Mutimbuzi Commune, Bujumbura Rural. Flooding first struck the area on 20 April after the Rusizi river and Lake Tanganyika overflowed. IOM said 2,373 homes were damaged or destroyed in the floods. Burundi's Ministry of Security has distributed relief supplies, including food, to affected areas.
Social Media
#Burundi #inondation :Amazi yarateye imihana imwe imwe yo muri karitiye #Kajaga zone #Rukaramu komine #Mutimbuzi intara ya @BujumburaProv . Bamwe mu bahuye n'iyo mpanuka bakavuga ko ayo mazi yoba azanwa n'uruzi Rusizi hamwe n'ikiyaga ca Tanganyika.Bagasaba kungururizwahandi. pic.twitter.com/eYku74Ueel— Argos TV (@T_argos) May 5, 2020
Les habitants de #Gatumba en commune #Mutimbuzi @BujumburaProv continuent à fuir leurs ménages à cause des inondations causées par la rivière #Rusizi qui a débordé le vase. L'admicom de Mutimbuzi dit que l'administration est entrain de déplacer la population sinistrée. #Burundi pic.twitter.com/n3FZGbuBVA— Isanganiro (@RadioIsanganiro) May 3, 2020
Ce 2/05 en commune #Mutimbuzi,vers 05h00,le poste de police #Gatumba a été innondé par les eaux de la Rusizi.7 détenus gardés à vue audit poste ont été transférés au Commissariat municipal afin de clôturer leurs dossiers avant de déférer ces détenus à Kabezi,dit @Cinjire.#Burundi pic.twitter.com/YSRfLODchD— Urumuri News (@UrumuriN) May 3, 2020
Soutien moral et matériel aux victimes des innondations de #Gatumba par le personnel de @SacodeBurundi en l'occasion du #LabourDay2020 . @SacodeBurundi lance un appel à l'aide urgent en faveur des communautés de #Gatumba pic.twitter.com/hf1ukUX1K1— BURUNDI MON PAYS 🇧🇮 (@Burundi_MonPays) May 11, 2020