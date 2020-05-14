© Burundi Ministry of Security



Social Media

#Burundi #inondation :Amazi yarateye imihana imwe imwe yo muri karitiye #Kajaga zone #Rukaramu komine #Mutimbuzi intara ya @BujumburaProv . Bamwe mu bahuye n'iyo mpanuka bakavuga ko ayo mazi yoba azanwa n'uruzi Rusizi hamwe n'ikiyaga ca Tanganyika.Bagasaba kungururizwahandi. pic.twitter.com/eYku74Ueel — Argos TV (@T_argos) May 5, 2020

Les habitants de #Gatumba en commune #Mutimbuzi @BujumburaProv continuent à fuir leurs ménages à cause des inondations causées par la rivière #Rusizi qui a débordé le vase. L'admicom de Mutimbuzi dit que l'administration est entrain de déplacer la population sinistrée. #Burundi pic.twitter.com/n3FZGbuBVA — Isanganiro (@RadioIsanganiro) May 3, 2020

Ce 2/05 en commune #Mutimbuzi,vers 05h00,le poste de police #Gatumba a été innondé par les eaux de la Rusizi.7 détenus gardés à vue audit poste ont été transférés au Commissariat municipal afin de clôturer leurs dossiers avant de déférer ces détenus à Kabezi,dit @Cinjire.#Burundi pic.twitter.com/YSRfLODchD — Urumuri News (@UrumuriN) May 3, 2020

Soutien moral et matériel aux victimes des innondations de #Gatumba par le personnel de @SacodeBurundi en l'occasion du #LabourDay2020 . @SacodeBurundi lance un appel à l'aide urgent en faveur des communautés de #Gatumba pic.twitter.com/hf1ukUX1K1 — BURUNDI MON PAYS 🇧🇮 (@Burundi_MonPays) May 11, 2020

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that over 10,000 people were displaced from their homes after heavy rain and floods in several provinces of Burundi during the period 27 April to 02 May.Floods struck in Muyinga Province on 27 April, displacing 109 people and damaging around 20 homes in Muyinga Commune.Two days later heavy rain damaged 25 homes and displaced 43 people in Ruyigi Commune, Ruuyigi Province. During the same period, heavy rain damaged 20 homes and displaced 119 people in Bugarama Commune, Rumonge Province.. Burundi's Ministry of Security has distributed relief supplies, including food, to affected areas.