Germany's chancellor has lamented what she claimed was irrefutable proof of a Russian "hacking attack" on her Bundestag office but said she is working day and night to fix relations with Moscow despite the "painful" incident.as she spoke to MPs on Wednesday."I can honestly say that it hurts me," she said of the alleged hack attack,based upon the results of a "properly done" investigation.Still, Merkel said she is working hard to foster diplomatic ties between Moscow and Berlin "every day," even if the hacking activity doesn't make it any easier.However, Moscow is yet to comment on Merkel's fresh remarks.When asked about the possible consequences of Moscow's so-called "hybrid warfare strategy," the chancellor used unusually harsh language, threatening thatThe chancellor's words came on the heels of a report by Spiegel magazineCulprits, it suggested, were able to get away with over 16 gigabytes of data, which include thousands of inbox messages originating from the chancellor's Bundestag office.According to Spiegel , theIt was only in May 2015 that the Bundestag discovered its networks were breached; it was concluded that the hack attacks had been happening since at least the beginning of that year.While the magazine heavily cited the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) among their sources, the agencies in question kept silent on the matter. The German government, in turn, didn't confirm the authenticity of the report, until Merkel herself addressed it in her speech Wednesday.