As the Costa del Britain enjoyed some sizzling spring heatwave weather over the first part of the weekend, Spain's Costa Blanca got a real taste of winter with some massive hail storms.The UK hot spell did not last, with a big change this Sunday (May 10), butThe local weather group, Proyecto Mastral, posted some photos taken of the effects of the hailstorm pummelling parts of the Costa Blanca city early this morning.The images brought a distinctly cold feel to an area which last saw some snow in 2017.That in itself was historic, as the last fall before that had been in the 20's!