[A]nnexation would be likely to make more Palestinians eligible to become citizens of Israel. That would be a profound mistake, since its Arab citizens constitute what I believe is the ultimate enemy of Israel's status as a Jewish state, the one that will still be standing after the threats posed by Iran and Gaza have been dealt with. Citizens of Israel, unlike external enemies, cannot be defeated. Their allegiance must be won over, and the larger their number, the harder that becomes.

Just substitute the idea — Jews are our ultimate enemies because it is hard to win over Jewish allegiance to a Christian state - and you are inside Pipes's mental space.

[A]nnexation would alienate and weaken Israel's diminishing number of friends in the Democratic Party and in Europe...



[A]nnexation would most likely lead to Palestinian fury... Residents of the West Bank could start a new intifada — uprising — costing Israeli lives and harming its international standing...



[A]nnexation is sure to alienate Israel's Left... [leading] probably to a contingent of Israeli Zionists turning anti-Zionist...