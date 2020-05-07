earthquake graph
© Phil McCarten / Reuters
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolted 186 km east of Taron, Papua New Guinea at 11:21:19 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 466.17 km, was initially determined to be at 4.4543 degrees south latitude and 154.7127 degrees east longitude.