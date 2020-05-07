Flood water entered houses and inundated roads in different areas of Swat, causing multiple issues to the local people.. The flood blocked all kinds of traffic."We did not break fast till late evening as the flood water entered our house and we were trying to remove our household items. The water not only damaged our valuable stuff, boxes and furniture but also damaged walls of our house," said Gohar Shah, a resident of Sethi Mills Mohallah in Amankot.The flood water entered all the houses in Miangano Cham, causing inconvenience to the people.. We managed to clean our house till midnight," said Irshad Ali, a resident of Miagano Cham.It also destroyed carpets and hundreds of religious books in the seminary," said Akhtar Ali, a resident of Sadiqabad.Due to the flooded roads many commuters could not reach home to break heir fast. "I was going home from my office but Haji Baba road was flooded and nobody could cross it. So I had to break my fast on the road in heavy rain," said Lawngeen Khan, a resident of Barama area.It also blocked the sewerage system in Amankot, Rahimabad, Faizabad, Haji Baba, Sadiqabad and other areas.The WSSC teams soon after the rainfall started removing debris and mud from the road. "Our teams and machinery reached the areas where the roads and streets were blocked and cleared all the roads. Still our teams are busy in removing debris from drains and sewerage lines," said Mian Shahid Ali, an official of WSSC Swat.