light
Three children died when they were struck by lightning at Khura Khurd village in Palamu district on Monday afternoon.

Chainpur OC Sunit Kumar said Akash Oraon (11), Mohit Kumar (9) and Vikas Thakur (12) were playing in an abandoned shed when the incident occurred.

The bodies have been sent to Palamu Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

While the state weather department had issued an alert for lightning in the region, most poor families do not have access to such alerts, he said.