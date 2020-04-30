Heavy showers, hailstorm, and lightning during the weekend have damaged major standing rabi crops, including wheat, spread over 250,000 ha in Haryana, a senior official with the state's farm department said.In the state, around 55-60% of the total sown wheat has been harvested, according to the farm ministry.Mustard over 10,000-12,000 ha has been damaged, he said. Mustard was sown across 562,000 ha in the state, adding, chana sown over 6,000-7,000 ha has also been affected due to the untimely rains. Chana was planted over 46,000 ha in the state during the rabi season."Heavy rains at this time will delay the harvest of wheat in the state for few more days. Farmers need to wait for the grains to dry before the standing crop can be harvested," Karnal-based wheat farmer Alok Verma said.