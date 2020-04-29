water
At least 3 people have died and 4 are missing after flash floods in northern Laos.

Local media report that flooding struck in Xiengngeun district of Luang Prabang province early on 24 April, 2020 after two hours of heavy rain.

Flash floods swept through the village of Kiwtaloun, destroying two homes. Three bodies were later found. As of 27 April, 4 people were still missing.

Military personnel have been deployed to the area to help with repairs and search operations.