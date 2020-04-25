© Gin Prince

© Chuck Stephen

Monday afternoon brought a treat to sky watchers across SE Wisconsin; the sun was surrounded by a beautiful halo.TMJ4 viewers sent the Storm Team lots of great photos.A halo looks like a whitish ring surrounding the sun. Occasionally, onlookers can see some color in the halo, most often a reddish band in the inner portion of the ring.Halos can also be seen around the moon, if conditions are right.We love to see your weather photos from around Southeast Wisconsin! Share your photos with us at weather@tmj4.com.