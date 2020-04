most who test positive have no symptoms.

Sweden shatters lock-down model as curves stay flat, population found exposed but not sick; German MD calls corona lock-down measures "collective suicide based on a spook"I have good news for you. It's a kind of bottled northern light, and I can't wait to share it. A bottle of life, brought to you from one of the dullest yet most joyous and riveting press conferences I ever watched.Never before has "nothing happened," been a bigger story.The press conference was on the website of the Swedish Health Ministry, posted April 22, and ran just over 45 minutes.And with each passing moment, the story became clearer and clearer to me:Sweden can save the world right now.Sweden is known for her isolationist, cautious, and non-continental tendencies. Interestingly, no country is more closely associated with the fetish for safety ("trygghet," in Swedish) than this Scandinavian power-country. So for Sweden to do this — it's truly an unexpected plot twist. Many of us have been watching the numbers coming out of Sweden, especially, this last week, as though our lives depended on it. And maybe they do. But will anybody ferry the Swedish good news to the President of the United States?I grew up in Sweden, am half Swedish and speak the language fluently. Were this not the case I would not be able to report the facts as I do here. There would only be statistics which people are perverting and inverting in the name of Corona hysteria. By listening to entire press conferences, you get the whole picture.Here is the essence of it:This comes on the heels of 22 formidable doctors from Europe, opposing the engulfing Covid model and propaganda.One of them, renowned German infectious disease expert Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, called his government's anti-Covid measures "grotesque, absurd and very dangerous. The life expectancy of millions is being shattered." Referring to the impact on the world economy as "horrifying," Bhakdi really did not mince words:"All these measures are leading to self destruction and collective suicide based on nothing but a spook."Sweden does not count positive RNA PCR tests as "cases" but rather calculates case loads from patients presenting with acute symptoms to the emergency hospitals, known as "IVA." Once again, Tegnell used the word "flat""It's rather flat. Looking at Sweden and the number of IVA cases, the IVA cases have not moved. We have 15,000 new cases reported and one thousand one hundred fifty eight people who have been treated at IVA so far."The deaths have been (as far as I can tell) entirely in the elderly and primarily those in nursing homes. Deaths from what? I need to call them "Ostensible COVID-19 Deaths."First of all, how many have died in Sweden of Ostensible Covid (OC)? 100,000 are said to have died in all of Europe but that number is very questionable, since there is no agreed upon standard of determining a COVID-19 death from an influenza or multiple-underlying-causes pulmonary death."This modeling is consistent with the one presented last week by Thomas Britton. We will refine it as we get more data. We're going to keep testing various regions of Sweden and see how many are sick and refine our modeling. We're going to get more data for all of Sweden. And we're going to do studies on immunity to see how many have already been exposed by measuring antibody reactions. All this points to understanding how we're going to act, it's also the basis of our strategy.""Together we can stop the spread. Even if we've plateaued and it's not increasing, that doesn't mean there's no spread. Like we said two-thirds can still be exposed, so stay home even if you feel a little bit sick. So, wash your hands with soap and water. If you're seventy years or older, stay home and avoid contact with people."Denmark is reportedly planning to allow gatherings of up to 500 people starting on May 11. There were also questions about something being announced on April 30, to which Tegnell smiled wryly and said: "Ask the government," suggesting that he does indeed have the full support and backing of Prime Minster Stefan Lofven, a Social Democrat.Addressing acute care (and contrast this with Andrew Cuomo's daily morbid, self-important braying) Tegnell said:"As I said the IVA cases are at a very consistent level with possible decline of late. No dramatic changes there. Dead per day: we found — everybody who was reported as a COVID patient, we ran them in the computers against the death registry and we found some COVID deaths that were not reported earlier. [Retroactively, there was a slight spike.] We caught a few more cases that way. In conclusion, we're following the blue curve, we're under-capacity in the hospitals in Stockholm and the rest of Sweden. But to stay there, it's important that we not lose these fundamental messages about staying home if you feel sick. And for those who are seventy or older, it's important to reduce contact with different people. Do go out and exercise, but don't go to places with a lot of people. Think about hygiene and social distancing so we stay on this curve."One of his colleagues spoke next. (She did not give her name.) He message was short and to the point:A reporter asked Tegnell: (compare and contrast with Trump pressers)"I'm asking on behalf of my mother, I've been buying food for my parents for several weeks because they've been self-isolating. It's not problem, to buy food for them but they miss their grandchildren a lot and I can imagine many more who also do. She's wondering when she can hug her grandchildren again. Can you say anything? How long shall our elderly have to be without their grandchildren?"Tegnell replied:"It's a very difficult question. Just because the curve is flattening and all the numbers are staying low, it doesn't mean we can feel totally secure for our elderly because most of them will not have immunity and that's what we're talking about now, we're talking about this exit strategy, when can you let things go. And we feel it will take a bit of time before we can release the protections around our elderly because they're going to continue to be vulnerable. I would say it will be a few more months. [Before they can hug their grandchildren.] We're going to solve a lot of problems when we get the population immune, but the elderly, we're still working on how to protect them. And we're also looking at getting better tests, so we can determine that the grandchildren are immune. That's one possible solution. If these tests work out well and we can guarantee that a person is no longer infected — it's still a little shaky. We don't have a great solution or great answer right now."A reporter asked about the deaths. Tegnell's answer was very interesting. Again, Sweden does not diagnose COVID cases nor deaths with the promiscuity/laxity/non-specificity seen in other parts of the world.Why then, did America close its schools?Why then, do we seem focused on "experts" that can not even get the data with which they form their models correct?A reporter asked: "In France and Denmark they're saying 15 students in class, 2 meters social distancing. What do you think of this?" Again, Tegnell's reply was quietly, soberly, explosive.(Picture children when the bell rings for recess. How would you enforce "social distancing, to minds who can't yet think in terms of processed ideological submission?)A reporter from Norway asked why statistical bureau SCB seemed to have contradictory data. Tegnell: "No we all have the same basic data and the same death registry that SCB has so I don't think there should be a discrepancy."Norwegian reporter: "But is it rising or is it flattening?"Tegnell: "Our curves that are much longer than SCB's, we see a very stable level right now."Lastly, two reporters asked about two high tourist areas — Blekinge and Gotland, both isolated, what have almost no "cases," a number below 20. They want to know whether the parts of Sweden with very slow spread will be behind the rest of the country, meaning not have achieved herd immunity. (Though nobody expressly uses the term.)Tegnell says: "This is a brand new model we've brought forward now and it was not the basis for our decisions but we're going to keep refining them and it's going to continue guiding us going forward, especially when we think about how we can ease restrictions in society. There are many parts of the country where the spread is going very slowly. We have to be very careful not to make long term interpretations based on that."The reporter persists, asking: "What are the chances that Blekinge and Gotland are so isolated that they will continue to have fewer cases when the pandemic is over?"Tegnell replies:"This illness is unpredictable. It would surprise me if over time most parts of Sweden would not have about the same number of people infected."A reporter asks yet another question about Ingmar Bergman's beloved island, where he lived most of his life: "On Gotland, we've had 19 positives for a very long time, which is very good and there's great hope that we should be able to travel this summer. Since Gotland has these very few cases, won't we be more vulnerable if we can't get these numbers up?"Tegnell replies, "Well that could be, I can't promise that in parts of the country where there are extremely low infection rates that they wouldn't go up later."Journalist: "So how to you look upon opening Gotland for the summer for tourism?"Tegnell: "We'll see, too early to say."The last question is, "We understand there's going to be a big press conference on April 30."Tegnell:"I'll leave that to the government. Ask the government."(Smiles)Celia Farber is half Swedish, raised there, so she knows "socialism" from the inside. She has focused her writings on freedom and tyranny, with an early focus on the pharmaceutical industry and media abuses on human liberties. She has been under ferocious attack for her writings on HIV/AIDS, where she has worked to document the topic as a psychological operation, and rooted in fake science. She is a contributor to UncoverDC and The Epoch Times, and has in the past written for Harper's, Esquire, Rolling Stone and more. Having been gravely injured in legacy media, she never wants to go back. She is the recipient of the Semmelweis International Society Clean Hands Award For Investigative Journalism, and was under such attack for her work, she briefly sought protection from the FBI and NYPD. She is the author of "Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS," and the editor of The Truth Barrier, an investigative and literary website. She co-hosts "The Whistleblower Newsroom" with Kristina Borjesson on PRN, Fridays at 10am.