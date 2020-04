© Getty Images



For drug traffickers interested in getting in on the fentanyl business, all roads once led to Wuhan The sprawling industrial city built along the Yangtze River in east-central ChinaFew industries — illicit or not — have been unscathed by the pandemic that has upended the global economy and killed more than 190,000 people worldwide.In February, after a major manufacturer of the chemicals closed, vendors began posting apologies on the online sites where chemicals are typically sold, said Louise Shelley, a professor at George Mason University who tracks global fentanyl production."They were saying: 'We're not producing or selling or shipping,'" she said.Logan Pauley, a researcher at C4ADS, a Washington-based think tank focused on transnational security, also noticed a decrease in advertisements for fentanyl precursors.The drop in exports has left some Mexican drug producers with less access to needed chemicals.Normally, more than a million people cross the U.S.-Mexico border legally each day. But that number has fallen significantly since March, when President Trump closed the border to all nonessential traffic,"They're being told that business is bad, that finances aren't flowing smoothly," he said.Other factors are also hurting organized crime. Experts say quarantines have slowed the movement of cocaine from South America to Mexico and harmed legal industries, such as the avocado trade, from which cartels extort money. Meanwhile, the downturn of global oil prices has been a blow to gangs that resell stolen gasoline.That loss of income could be exacerbating violence in Mexico, which saw 2,585 homicides in March, more than in any month in nearly two years.In the United States, reduced drug production and less trafficking across the border appear to have resulted in rising retail prices.Kameron Korte, a spokeswoman for the San Diego field division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, said fentanyl pills in her region now sell for $7 each, up from $5 a few months ago.The average cost of methamphetamine has risen from $1,000 per pound to $1,400 per pound, she said.Similar price hikes have been seen in other parts of the country.Despite that, drug treatment experts say they are seeing a surge in drug use.Jeffrey Holland, who runs a nonprofit rehabilitation facility in Albuquerque, said anxiety about the pandemic and the economic recession is a potent trigger. It doesn't help that Narcotics Anonymous meetings and other recovery programs have been moved online, he said."This is cultural trauma on a global scale," he said. "And when people have more anxiety, they turn to alcohol and drugs."The country's opioid crisis began more than a decade ago with prescription painkillers and heroin, but in recent years it has been dominated by fentanyl.Holland said he's seen no sign of a slowdown in New Mexico during the pandemic."Drug dealers are still driving around, and they're still selling from their houses," he said.Jaime López-Aranda, a Mexican security analyst, said that"It's part of the business cycle," he said. "This has never been a stable market. The rule is strife and conflict."In Mexico, there has been some evidence that cartels have been trying to adapt.