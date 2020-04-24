© Global Look Press

Distributing money to people as part of coronavirus relief measures could be catastrophic in terms of inflation, according to the Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina.Nabiullina added that, according to the bank's estimates, an easing of monetary policy is needed to maintain annual inflation close to four percent over the forecast horizon."The slump in domestic and external demand this year will significantly contain inflation, which reduces the risk of its substantial deviation downwards from the target in 2021 and over a medium-term horizon if no additional monetary policy measures are introduced," she said.