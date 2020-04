© Taidgh Barron/NY Post



New York state just issued a drastic new guideline urging emergency services workers not to bother trying to revive anyone without a pulse when they get to a scene, amid an overload of coronavirus patients While paramedics were previously told to spend up to 20 minutes trying to revive people found in cardiac arrest, the change is "necessary during the COVID-19 response to protect the health and safety of EMS providers by limiting their exposure, conserve resources, and ensure optimal use of equipment to save the greatest number of lives,'' according to a state Health Department memo issued last week.Oren Barzilay, head of the city union whose members include uniformed EMTs and paramedics, fumed of state officials.Earlier this month, the Regional Emergency Services Council of New York, which oversees the city's ambulance service, issued a new guideline City hospitals have been inundated with dying coronavirus patients to the point where there are frequently no ICU beds.But under the regional council's directive, emergency workers were still told to work on cardiac-arrest patients on scene for up to 20 minutes."Now you don't get 20 minutes of CPR if you have no rhythm," a veteran FDNY Emergency Medical Services worker told The Post, referring to cardiac-arrest patients who have no heartbeat when paramedics arrive. "They simply let you die."The paramedic acknowledged that only about three or four out of every 100 patients with no pulse — "a small percentage" — are actually brought back to life through CPR and other aggressive intervention such as drugs and hospitalization.The state Health Department insists that its new guideline has been in use "in many areas of the US as well as other locations throughout the world" — even pre-COVID-19."These changes are based on standards widely agreed upon by the physician leaders of EMS Regional Medical Control Systems across NYS and the Medical Standards Committee of the State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council," a department rep told The Post in a statement.Additional reporting by Susan Edelman